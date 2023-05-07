AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 56.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 274,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 260,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $10,345,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXS stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

