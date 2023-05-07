Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.