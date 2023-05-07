Bank of America Cuts Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target to $2.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUMN. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.11.
Lumen Technologies Stock Performance
LUMN stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $12.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 511,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
