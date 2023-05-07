Bank of America Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $57.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.63.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99.

Institutional Trading of APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.