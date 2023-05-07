Bank of America Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.07.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $62.03 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

