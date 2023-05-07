Bank of America Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to “Neutral”

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.07.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $62.03 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.