Barclays Cuts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $73.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CDAY opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,544.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Articles

