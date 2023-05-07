Barclays Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $98.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Etsy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average is $117.46. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Etsy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

