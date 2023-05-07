Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,767 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.67, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

