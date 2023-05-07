Barrington Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DORM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.