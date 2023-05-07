Beachbody (BODY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Beachbody to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Beachbody has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.72%. On average, analysts expect Beachbody to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BODY opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Beachbody has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 90.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Beachbody from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Beachbody from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

