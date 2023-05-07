Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $439.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

