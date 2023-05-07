Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,390,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,678,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $740.00 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

