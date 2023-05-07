Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 3,583 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 282.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,871,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

