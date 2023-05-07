Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 3,690 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

