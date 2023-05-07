Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 573 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,174 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,167,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 605,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 591,484 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,545,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,122,000.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

