Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 716 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.74.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.