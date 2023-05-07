Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 9,481 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,529,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 827,327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 93,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 52,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.