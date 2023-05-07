Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.46) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

