Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $252.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average is $231.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.