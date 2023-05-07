Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 209 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 34.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

