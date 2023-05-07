Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 371,659 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,944,000 after acquiring an additional 250,261 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

