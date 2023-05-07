Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.23% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLMI stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

