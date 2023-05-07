Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $40.46.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.