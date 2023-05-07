Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entergy Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

Shares of ETR opened at $107.36 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

