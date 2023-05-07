Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 63.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

