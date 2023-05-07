Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Encore Wire

Encore Wire Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WIRE opened at $166.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.35. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Stories

