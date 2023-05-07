Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $108.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

