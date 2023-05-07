Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $324,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $464.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.