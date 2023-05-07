Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,028.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,077.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,710.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,585.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total transaction of $5,054,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,983 shares of company stock worth $36,654,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

