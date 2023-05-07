Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

