Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $163.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 78.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.