Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter.
EFT opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $13.22.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
