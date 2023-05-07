Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JD shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

