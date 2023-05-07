Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after buying an additional 513,580 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.