Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 38,600 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.31% of Shattuck Labs worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 418,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 183,515 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 9.9% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 100,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2,785.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of STTK stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STTK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shattuck Labs Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

