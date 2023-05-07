Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 58,900 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $998.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.68. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

