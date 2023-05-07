Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $301,000 Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,063,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $51.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $330.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

