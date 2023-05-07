Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,152. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

