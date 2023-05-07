BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 145.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,213 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,300 ($28.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,510 ($31.36) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $72.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.