BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $92.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Pelion Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pelion Inc. now owns 1,322,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,279,000 after buying an additional 79,758 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BILL by 21.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth $32,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of BILL by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of BILL by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

