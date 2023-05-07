Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.23.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $318.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.58.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

