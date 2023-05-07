Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.73 on Friday. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $222.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,719 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $3,188,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,617,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 595,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

