Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.98.

BIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Birchcliff Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIR stock opened at C$7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.47 and a 1 year high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$320.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.50 million. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 46.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.4695009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

