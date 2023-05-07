BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Position Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $726.14 million, a PE ratio of 118.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.94.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading

