Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

BSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 68.84%.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.