Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -72.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Blackbaud by 304.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.