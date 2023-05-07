Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Blackbaud Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ BLKB opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -72.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Blackbaud by 304.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
