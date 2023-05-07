BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,349,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 65,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $993,556.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,763,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,039,184.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 127,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,183.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

