BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEAR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

MEAR opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

