Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 21,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,714,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $386.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $391.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.