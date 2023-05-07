Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.85.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,588,400 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

